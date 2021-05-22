Dhenkanal: Former BJD MLA Nabin Nanda Saturday lost his elder son Sambit Nanda to lungs infection. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 45.

Few hours before his son’s demise, Nabin had pleaded for his son’s life in Twitter post. Tagging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and many others, he mentioned that his son is in need of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. And the facility is not available in Cuttack.

“My son Sambit Nanda admitted in Aswini hospital Cuttack for lungs infection treatment needed ECMO treatment but not available. Please help him save his life,” read the tweet.

Notably, Sambit had tested negative for Covid-19 April 12. But, he complained of feeling uneasy April 28. The tests confirmed Pneumonia and he had breathing problem. So, he was admitted at a Cuttack based private hospital.

Sambit was known as a young leader and social activist.

PNN