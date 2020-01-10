Bhubaneswar: The king of Paralakhemundi and two-time MP Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo passed away at a private hospital here in the wee hours of Friday. He was 76.

According to sources, Deo had been suffering from heart related ailments and had been undergoing treatment for long time.

The former parliamentarian was born March 6, 1943. He was elected from the Berhampur constituency to the the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha.

Deo started his political career with the Congress. Later he joined the BJP before shifting to the BJD in 2009.

He is survived by daughter Kalyani Devi, who joined BJD in February 2019.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Patnaik said that Deo’s demise is an irreparable loss for the entire state.