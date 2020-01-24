Bhubaneswar: Former Dhamnagar MLA and minister in state government Jagannath Rout breathed his last at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest Friday. He was 78 and was undergoing treatment at Care Hospital for age-related illness.

Rout was born November 13, 1942 at Narasinghpur Village under Dhusuri block in Bhadrak district. He had served the state as Industry Minister for a period of one year between 1989-90, Health & Family Minister from 1995-98 and Urban Development Minister in 1998-99.

The Congress veteran was elected thrice to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Dhamnagar Constituency. He first won the Assembly elections from Dhamnagar on a Congress-I ticket in 1980. He also won the 1985 and 1995 elections from the same constituency on Congress ticket.

Rout also served as the president of Balasore district Congress committee between 1980-83 and 1992. Besides, he was also known as a prominent student leader famous for his organizational skills.

PNN