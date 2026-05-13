Bhubaneswar/Bolangir: Former BJD MLA Haji Md Ayub Khan died at his residence in Odisha’s Bolangir district Wednesday after a prolonged illness, his family said.

Khan, a two-time legislator from the Kantabanji Assembly constituency, was 78. He breathed his last around 8.30 am, they said.

He was first elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004 as an Independent candidate from Kantabanji. Later, he joined the BJD and won the seat again in 2014 on the party ticket.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over Khan’s demise.

Majhi said Khan will always be remembered as an experienced people’s representative.

“During this moment of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” the chief minister said.

Describing Khan as a skilled organiser and compassionate leader, Patnaik said his contribution to the development of the region and service to the people would always be remembered.

Patnaik also spoke to his son, Amjad Alli Khan, and conveyed his condolences to the family.

Singh Deo, who also hails from Bolangir district, expressed deep sorrow over Khan’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Kantabanji MLA Ayub Khan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones and supporters during this difficult time. I pray that the Almighty grants eternal peace to the departed soul and gives strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

PTI