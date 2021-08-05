Bhubaneswar: Accolades have been pouring in from all quarters after the India men’s hockey team clinched its first Olympic medal in more than four decades by beating German contenders 5-4 in the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Olympian from Odisha Lazarus Barla congratulated the team on their bronze win and said, “It was an outstanding game today. The 5:4 score is a big performance. In a competition for Bronze, the score usually stands at 1.0 or 2.0 but the scoreline proves how enthralling the match was for all of us. If we watch this game repeatedly, we would definitely learn many things. The emerging talents can rectify their mistakes if they watch such competition. I really enjoyed the match today.”

Particularly, the performance of Amit Rohidas in today’s match was beyond any appreciation, the former Olympian added.

“I also expect similar performance from women’s team in their next event. I also wish them to win a medal in the Olympics,” Barla said while wishing good luck to Deep Grace Ekka – the Odia player and vice-captain of Indian women’s hockey team.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha government is the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team.

PNN