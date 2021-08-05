Bhubaneswar: Former Indian hockey team captain and Olympian from Odisha Dilip Tirkey Thursday congratulated the men’s team on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics and said the team achieved what several generations of players could not.

“I would like to congratulate the Team India for the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. With master player Dhanraj Pillay, Mukesh Kumar, we had also played big matches but failed to bag a bronze in Olympic what the young brigade of the Indian team did today,” Dilip said.

“The team proved that it can beat any powerhouses in the world. The expectation of every Indian has been fulfilled today. The thumping performance of the Indian team will definitely inspire the budding talents in the country to grab the hockey sticks,” Dilip added.

Accolades have been pouring in from all quarters after the Indian men’s hockey team clinched its first Olympic medal in more than four decades by winning a Bronze after defeating German contenders 5:4 in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team previously led by Tirkey had failed to hit the mark ever since India won Gold medal in Moscow Olympics-1980.

PNN