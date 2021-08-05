Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday spoke to the members of the Indian men’s hockey team after their stunning performance got India a bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Patnaik spoke to the members over video conference and congratulated them for winning an Olympic medal after 41 years.

The Chief Minister took to his personal Twitter handle and extended his warm wishes to the winning team, after it bagged the bronze medal by defeating Germany 5:4 in a high-intensity match.

“This historic win at Tokyo Olympics-2020 will inspire generations of sportspersons. All the very best for future,” Patnaik tweeted.

Patnaik had earlier announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for winning gold medal, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze. The CM had also announced Rs 15 lakh for each participant from the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas from the team are from Odisha. They are the first two players from the state to be part of an Olympic medal winning team.

Lakra and Rohidas were part of the Indian men’s hockey team that defeated German contenders for the bronze medal at the Olympics.

#WATCH Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to Indian men's hockey team and congratulated them for winning the Bronze medal in match against Germany "We are looking forward to receiving the Indian Olympic hockey team on 16th August in Bhubaneswar," he said#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/vh7wVtdSzK — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

PNN