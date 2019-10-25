Dubai: Former Pakistan cricket captain and one of the best left-arm fast bowlers of all times, Wasim Akram is now going to try his hands at acting. He has reportedly signed a comedy film in which his wife Shaniera will also try her luck.

According to reports in Pakistan media, Akram has signed an ad filmmaker and sitcom director Faisal Qureshi’s debut feature, titled ‘Money Back Guarantee’. Both Faisal and Akram had earlier worked together on a number of TV commercials.

Fawad Khan has been roped in to play the lead role in this movie, while actor Mikaal Zulfiqar has also been cast in a pivotal role. The movie is likely to go on floor in November this year.

‘Money Back Guarantee’ is said to be a laugh riot, in the genre of satirical comedy. It has been scripted by Faisal Qureshi himself, who is best known for the hilarious TV shows in Pakistan. The film makers are also trying to approach Mahira Khan, the ‘Raees’ girl, for a special appearance, a report said.