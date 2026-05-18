Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday called for a resolution of the West Asia crisis and the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, asserting that military action alone cannot achieve lasting peace.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that focused on boosting the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.

“India and Norway, both, believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone,” Modi said in his televised statement to the media.

“Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace,” he said.

Modi met Store hours after he landed in Oslo from Sweden as part of his four-nation European tour.

In his remarks, the prime minister also underlined the need for reform of the global institutions.

“We also agree on this point that reforming global institutions is essential for addressing the growing global challenges.”

“And eradicating terrorism in every form from its roots is our shared commitment,” he noted.

Modi also complimented Norway for its support to India following last year’s Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

“I was supposed to visit Norway last year, but had to postpone that trip due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship,” he said.

“Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity,” he said.

Modi also hailed Norway’s decision to join the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

“As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building,” he said.

PTI