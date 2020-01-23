Patna (Keonjhar): Former MLA of Patna constituency in Keonjhar district Gourahari Naik passed away at his Haladibata residence under Saharpada block Wednesday night.

He was 62 and is survived by his son Kshitis Naik and daughter Sushmita Naik. He was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket from Patna Assembly constituency twice between 2000 and 2009. He was an Indian Air Force official before entering the world of politics.

Family sources said that he was suffering from a neurological disease for the past several years.

As the news broke, a pall gloom descended in the area. From Thursday morning, leaders like Sadar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, district BJP president, Sabuja Mahanta Burma, ex MP Ananta Charan Nayak, ex MLA Hrushikesh Naik and many others thronged the departed leaders’ residence to pay their last tribute.

In his reaction, Sadar MLA Majhi termed Naik’s demise as ‘an irreparable loss to the party’.

His last rites will be performed at the village cremation ground.

PNN