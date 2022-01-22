Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Gowda is said to be asymptomatic and is undergoing treatment at the Manipal hospital. His wife Chennamma has, however, tested negative.

Wishing the veteran leader a speedy recovery, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he stands with his family. Corona is not sparing anybody, he said. “I will speak to the doctors treating Deve Gowda and getting updates about him,” he said.

“Deve Gowda is a senior leader and former Prime Minister. At this age also he is fit and fine. There is no severity it seems,” he stated.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said: “I wish for his speedy recovery. I am in touch with the doctors who are treating him and will get updates about his health continuously.”

IANS