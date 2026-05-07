Bhubaneswar: A man was beaten to death and another critically injured by a mob for allegedly sexually assaulting two women on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near a bridge at Ramchandrapur under the Balianta police station area on the Hanspal-Nimapara road during noon.

The deceased was identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain, a suspended constable of the government railway police (GRP), Cuttack. The critically injured man was identified as Om Prakash, the police said.

According to local people, the two persons allegedly intercepted a scooter in which two women were travelling. The women fell down on the road after they were pushed by the two men on a motorbike.

As soon as they fell, the duo physically attacked them, and one of them attempted to sexually assault a woman, Biranchi Narayan Jena, a passerby who witnessed the incident, told reporters.

As the women raised an alarm, a large number of people assembled and attacked the two men, leaving them critically injured till the police reached the place. Both the men and women were rescued and taken to the hospital, the police said.

“My son Soumya Ranjan Swain died at the Capital Hospital here,” Kabita Swain, the mother of the deceased GPR constable, said.

Another critically injured man, Om Prakash, is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Zone-4 Abhimanyu Nayak said the two women have lodged a complaint of misbehaviour against the two men, including the deceased person.

“Nothing more can be revealed at this stage,” the ACP told reporters.

One platoon (30 personnel) of armed forces was rushed to the incident site as tension prevailed in the area.