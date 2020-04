Sambalpur: Former Rajya Sabha MP Sanatan Bishi passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in Daleipada, Sambalpur district Tuesday at around 6 am. He was 79.

He was a member of the upper house of the Parliament from 1994 to 2000. Later, he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly twice in 2000 and 2004 from Rairakhol constituency on BJD ticket. He also served as Health & Family Welfare Minister of Odisha.

A pall of gloom descended following the demise of Bishi.

PNN