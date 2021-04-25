Harare: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik has been unrelenting in his criticism of the cricket administrators in his country after the former World T20 champions suffered a humiliating 19-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club April 23.

The Babar Azam-led side, after restricting the hosts to 118 for nine, were bundled out for 99 in the second T20I. The series is now level at 1-1 with the last match scheduled at the same venue later on Sunday.

In a scathing tweet, Malik wrote, “Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time.”

Malik, who last played a Test, against England in 2015 and an ODI against Indian in June 2019, added, “When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen.”

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja termed it a dark moment in the country’s cricketing history. “Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in the Zimbabwe line-up. And if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him,” said Raja in a video uploaded on YouTube.

IANS