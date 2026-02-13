Bhubaneswar: Senior politician and former Union minister Kanhu Charan Lenka died Friday at a private hospital here. He was 86.

Lenka served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Choudwar from 1995 to 2000 and was a Rajya Sabha member from 1988 to 1994. He was Minister of State for Railways and Agriculture in the Union government headed by Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

His passing marks the end of an era in Odisha politics. Leaders and well-wishers have expressed condolences to his family and supporters.