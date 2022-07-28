Paris: Four-time Formula One world champion and Aston Martin F1 driver Sebastian Vettel has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season, having enjoyed a glittering motorsport career.

Vettel, the winner of four Formula One Drivers’ World Championships, lies third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years – there are far too many to mention and thank. Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver – and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come,” Vettel was quoted as saying by an official website of Aston Martin.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future,” he added.

“I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone – Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics, and the rest of the team – is ambitious, capable, expert, committed, and friendly, and I wish them all well,” he said.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.”

Vettel said that it’s really difficult for him to take decisions for retirement. The 37-year-old German said that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it; at the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you – to everyone – not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist,” he said.

“I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work that he has done for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team over the past year and a half. We made it clear to him that we wanted him to continue with us next year, but in the end, he has done what he feels is right for himself and his family, and of course, we respect that.

“He has driven some fantastic races for us, and, behind the scenes, his experience and expertise with our engineers have been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats of Formula One, and it has been a privilege to have been able to work with him,” Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman, of Aston Martin said.

