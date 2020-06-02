Paris: Formula One (F1) will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix (GP) in July. This year’s Formula One will be part of an eight-race European swing.

Schedule announced

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host the races July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement Tuesday. The next race will be in Hungary July 19. It will be followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone August 2 and August 9. The British government has exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors.

Further races are scheduled for Spain August 16 and Belgium (August. 30). Italy (September 6) will host the last race of the European swing.

Official statement

“Over the past two months F1 has been working closely with all partners and authorities. It has conducted discussions with FIA and the 10 teams to create a revised calendar. It will allow a return to racing in a way that is safe,” the FIA said. “The details of the wider calendar will be finalised in the coming weeks. This will be done after observing the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation,” the body added.

No spectators initially

There will be no spectators allowed to attend, although there may be later in the year if health conditions allow it, the FIA informed. “But it is hoped fans will be able to join events again when it is safe to do so,” it stated.

Four races have been canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. They are the season-opening Australian GP, the Monaco GP, the French GP and the Netherlands GP.

Formula One hopeful

F1 remains hopeful of holding 15-18 of the scheduled 22 races by rearranging the six that were postponed. It wants to finish the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

“I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula One,” chairman Chase Carey said. “We know the return of Formula One will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world,” he added.

