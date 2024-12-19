Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday registered an FIR against BRS working president and MLA KT Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous regime, official sources said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had recently granted permission to register a case against Rama Rao, over the issue.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rama Rao and two officials, the sources told PTI.

The Telangana government had written to the governor in November, seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over the alleged irregularities.

The Municipal Administration department had reportedly urged the ACB to investigate the matter.

Earlier this year, the government had sought an explanation from a senior bureaucrat over entering into the agreement concerning the Formula-E race allegedly without the approval of the competent authority and also making a payment of Rs 55 crore.

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February this year as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Rama Rao had Tuesday said he would face the cases against him legally.

Charging that the Congress government has been making baseless allegations against Rama Rao on the issue for several months now, BRS said the previous government had entered into an agreement with the organisers of Formula-E race to benefit Telangana.

PTI