Bhubaneswar: Locals residing near Temporary Transit Station (TTS) located behind Bhubaneswar’s Sainik School have been exasperated by the foul smell emanating from the dumping yard, a source said Saturday.

People of all age groups living in settlements adjacent to TTS, such as Dhirikuti Basti, Mahavir Basti, Patrasahi Basti are experiencing fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and skin diseases, a local man alleged.

According to the local, the intensity of foul smell goes up evening onwards as the Terrex Warrior machines start processing the waste at TTS from that time.

The foul smell emanating from TTS is reaching other parts of Bhubaneswar such as Acharya Vihar, VSS Nagar, Mancheswar Industrial Area and Rasulgarh, the source added.

Despite filing repeated complaints, locals say they have not seen any outcomes. They further alleged that some of the BMC officials get angry at them for approaching them again and again for the same issue.

PNN