Remuna: Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, Saturday laid the foundation stone at Rupabali playground of Barunsingh panchayat under Remuna block, which is to be upgraded into a mini-stadium.

During his one-day visit to Balasore, Behera laid the foundation stone and also inaugurated several other development projects in the district.

“Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for upgradation of Rupabali playground into a mini-stadium. I am happy that youngsters in Balasore district and Remuna block in particular keep interest in sports activities. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dreamt a lot for the betterment of younger generation. The state attained substantial growth in the field of sports over last few years,” Behera said.

Also read: Woman sarpanch in Ganjam’s Badapalli begs for a living

“Odisha has created its own identity in sports all over the world. A drive already initiated for development of sports right from the grass-root level will be intensified in future,” the Minister stated.

State tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, who also shared the dias, announced to contribute Rs 10 lakh from his MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund for utilisation in the development of Rupabali playground. District Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty inspected the available infrastructure for upgradation of existing playground.

District sports officer Purna Chandra Jena, Remuna tehsildar Sitanshu Sekhar Das and other officials were present on the occasion.

PNN