Puri: The foundation stone of the ambitious Puri Srimandir Parikrama project was laid Wednesday by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb in presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Gajapati Maharaj performed a few special rituals and concluded a yajna (havan) which was underway for the last three days at the north corner of the Jagannath temple, prior to laying the foundation stone.

Furthermore, as many as 10 land owners and a few others who had donated their lands for the project were felicitated on the occasion.

Gracing the special occasion, the CM said, “This is a historic day for the devotees of Lord Jagannath all over the world and pious day for the residents of Odisha.”

As per an approved plan, a reception hall to accommodate more than 6,000 devotees will be constructed nearby the temple. Likewise, the proposed green corridor would have a cloakroom along with separate toilet complexes, ATM counters and pilgrim information centres.

The Heritage Corridor project was chalked out at an estimated cost of Rs 331.28 crore. Structures of religious and historical importance like Languli Mutt, Badachhata Mutt and Chhauni Mutt are to be renovated, in the first phase, with typical Kalinga style of architecture.

It is pertinent to mention, the Heritage Corridor project was conceived in 2016 and was first unveiled in December 2019. It is said that, after completion, the project will benefit devotees in paying their obeisance to the Holy Trinity during festivals and other special occasions like Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Chandan Yatra at the temple.

On the other hand, Opposition party workers hurled eggs at the CM Patnaik’s carcade near Hospital Chhak here, earlier in the day.

The incident took place when Patnaik was on his way back to Bhubaneswar after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri.

Several members of BJP youth wing and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) waved black flags at Patnaik on Bada Danda (Grand Road) and were immediately taken into police custody.

The protestors shouted ‘Naveen Patnaik, Down Down’ slogans as a token of their opposition to the latter’s visit. The BJP and Congress have been demanding dismissal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged nexus with key accused Gobinda Sahu in Mahaling school teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

PNN