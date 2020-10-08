Bhadrak: At least four cows were critically injured after a pickup van illegally carrying the cattle overturned on NH-16 near Tisalpur Chowk under Bhadrak Rural police limits late Wednesday night.

The incidents triggered the local people to no ends who alleged illegal cattle trafficking from this district is rampant with the police administration looking the other way.

Hearing the shrill cries of cattle, local residents gathered at the spot. Seeing the villagers, the driver of the pickup van fled from the spot in another van which was escorting the other van

According to the villagers, the occupants of the escorting van were trying to escape from the spot with the remaining cows but could not as the villagers came rushing to the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, rescued the injured and other cattle and seized the van. A detailed investigation is underway.

Investigation revealed that the cattle were being trafficked from Bhadrak to West Bengal.

PNN