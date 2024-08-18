Rayagada/Chandrapur: Fear of an unknown disease has gripped Rayagada district after four persons died within a span of just 10 days at Jubagudi village of Hanumantapur panchayat under Chandrapur block in Rayagada district.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Dibaka, Anumal Dibaka, Nilu Dibaka and Dharmi Dibaka in the village. Meanwhile, eight persons have reportedly been afflicted with the disease by Saturday.

The patients first experienced diarrhoea and vomiting and then small nodes or lumps developed on their bodies resulting in death, villagers said. The sudden death of four persons has sparked panic and scare among the villagers with the numbers of affected persons increasing in the village.

On being informed, a medical team rushed to the village and started treatment of the affected persons. Apart from water samples, the team also collected the faecal samples of the affected persons for examination, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Lal Mohan Routray said. Jubagudi village is situated at about 27 km distance from Chandrapur block. Over 100 families including 19 tribal households reside in the village. However, scare of the unknown disease has gripped the village for the last few days.

A villager Rajendra Dibaka was the first person to get affected. He experienced diarrhoea and vomitting and later developed lumps on his body. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Rayagada where he underwent treatment and returned home. However, he died soon after.

Similarly, three other persons Anumal Dibaka, Nilu Dibaka and Dharmi Dibaka having similar symptoms died within a span of 10 days. Villagers alleged that they are yet to be provided with proper medical care and treatment despite the death of four villagers. They said some of the patients have resorted to traditional herbal medicine as except for an AYUSH doctor there are no more doctors to provide them treatment.

The CDMO said a medical team reached the village and started treatment of the afflicted persons after his department was informed. Moreover, doctors at the Chandrapur community health centre (CHC) have been directed to provide proper medical care to the afflicted persons in Jubagudi village. “The reason behind spread of the disease and other details can be ascertained only after the reports on examination of faecal and water samples are available to us,” he said.

PNN