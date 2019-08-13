New Delhi: Four Twitter handles have been suspended on requests of Indian officials for “spreading rumours about the situation in J&K” while action against another four is awaited, officials said Monday.

The Indian Home Ministry had complained against these eight “fake” Twitter accounts, including one purportedly belonging to hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, following which the micro-blogging site took action against four of these.

The remaining were also likely to be suspended soon, officials said.

IANS