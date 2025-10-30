Bhubaneswar: A court here Thursday sentenced four persons to 20 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting them in a drugs case.

The court has also ordered the four – Sk Irfan, Sk Samir, Sayed Imtiyaz and Ratiranjan Rout – to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, said an officer.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses and exhibited 28 relevant documents, he said.

In March 2022, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police had conducted a raid in a rented house in the Jatni area and seized contraband brown sugar weighing 1320 grams. The above four persons were arrested for their involvement in the illegal trade, according to police.

In NDPS cases, 20 years is the maximum punishment.