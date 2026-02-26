Koraput/Borigumma: Police have arrested four persons in connection with the sensational double murder in the Borigumma area of Koraput district, Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as the minor’s boyfriend, P Adi Narayana Rao (21) of Dasiri Sahi, Preet Nayak (19), also of Dasiri Sahi in Borigumma, Adinarayana Panigrahi (19) of Bijapur, and Jagannath Jani (20) of Kamtara village.

The minor girl has been sent to a juvenile home. Addressing a press conference at Borigumma, Varma said the killings were the result of a conspiracy linked to a minor girl’s relationship with the prime accused.

The minor has been sent to a correctional home. According to police, the girl allegedly plotted the murder of her mother and brother to clear the way for her relationship.

On the night of February 18, her boyfriend, along with three associates, allegedly killed the two victims.

Investigators said the accused later dumped the bodies in a canal in an attempt to destroy evidence and mislead police.

The minor herself lodged a missing persons complaint at the local police station February 21, claiming that her mother and brother had disappeared.

However, a detailed investigation and collection of evidence led police to uncover the conspiracy and establish the involvement of the accused, Varma said.

A murder case-45/26 has been registered against five persons in connection with the incident.

Police have seized the murder weapon and a scooter used in the crime.

All four accused have been arrested and forwarded to court.

The investigation is continuing, police added.