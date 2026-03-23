Kamakhyanagar: Police arrested four persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the abduction, rape and murder of a minor girl, a Plus II first-year student in Dhenkanal district, police said Sunday.

The police have recovered a car, three mobile phones, a bag and a blood-stained scarf from the accused.

According to police, the student had gone to appear for the first-year examination March 18, and was expected to return home by 2pm.

However, she never returned. The girl’s body was found in a forest near the Saruali panchayat office the next morning.

Probe revealed that the prime accused, identified as Gangadhar Patra alias Jaga of Jilal-Santrapur village, arrived in a car and forcibly took her to a nearby Palligram forest area, where he allegedly raped her, following which her health condition turned critical.

Jaga brought the girl back to Kamakhyanagar town, fearing complications as her health deteriorated.

Near Mahima mutt, he sought help from a cousin, Chandan Naik, 26, of Sanaindipur, and arranged new clothes and sanitary napkins for the victim before taking her back to the forest.

Soon after reaching the forest, the girl’s condition further deteriorated, and she died.

Police said Jaga later sought help from his uncle, Rasananda Naik and another cousin, Madan Mohan Patra, who helped him transport the body by car before dumping it in a forest near Saruali village.

Jaga was arrested Saturday, while three others were also taken into custody later. Cases were registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.