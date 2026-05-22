Rayagada: The alleged embezzlement of lakhs of rupees in the Kalyansinghpur Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) has taken a new turn after the Vigilance Department raids the residence of managing director Tarini Tripathy Friday.

A six-member team conducted searches at Tripathy’s house in Jilunda village and launched an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the cooperative society.

Earlier departmental inquiries had revealed large-scale corruption and misappropriation of funds. According to an inquiry report, Rs 28.29 lakh was allegedly withdrawn without the knowledge of 33 farmers, while more than Rs 75 lakh was allegedly siphoned off in the names of Tripathy’s family members.

The report further stated that Rs 28.29 lakh was transferred through Tripathy’s bank account, Rs 14.21 lakh through his brother’s account, Rs 3.65 lakh through his father’s account and Rs 6.65 lakh through the accounts of his wife and other relatives. Another Rs 22 lakh was allegedly withdrawn in his own name without the knowledge of the accountant.

The alleged irregularities have triggered widespread discussion in the area, while the Vigilance Department has continued its probe into the case.