Berhampur: At least four people, including three women, were killed and 28 others sustained injuries when a pickup van in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Gajapati district Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Chiting Ghat in Mohana police station area.

“The accident took place when 36 residents of Ramagiri village were going to Chandragiri in the pickup van to attend a funeral ceremony. The vehicle overturned when the driver applied brakes suddenly. The exact cause of the accident, however, is being investigated,” Mohana police station inspector-in-charge Basant Kumar Sethi said.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Bhuyan (65), Chandrma Bhuyan (61), Radha Kudumba (58) and Haribandhu Gamang (60.

While two persons died at Chandragiri Community Health Centre, two others succumbed to their injuries at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where they were referred for better treatment, a police officer said.

The condition of at least five injured persons was stated to be critical, sources in the hospital said.

PTI