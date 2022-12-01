Bhubaneswar: At least four people, including two women, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside on National Highway 16 in Khurda district Thursday, police said.

The accident took place early during the day in Badapokhari area when the deceased were travelling from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Puri.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, a police officer said, adding that the deceased were in the age group of 25-35 years.

PTI