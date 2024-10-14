Jajpur/Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in Odisha, police said Monday.

According to police, two persons riding a motorcycle were killed when a bus travelling to Bhubaneswar from Balasore hit their two-wheeler near Chhatia on NH-16 in Jajpur district and dragged it for some distance Monday.

The bus caught fire after the mishap, however, all the passengers aboard the bus managed to escape unharmed, as they quickly evacuated the vehicle before the fire could spread, a police officer said.

Police have sent the bodies to the Barachana Community Health Centre for postmortem. Police have also seized the bus and the bike after registering a case and further investigation is underway.

Barachana police station inspector in charge Srikant Barik said efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Two persons were injured in the Chandbali area of Bhadrak district when a speeding SUV hit two vehicles and a bicycle.

The SUV first hit an autorickshaw, then a parked scooter and cycle. The auto driver and cyclist were injured in the mishap, the police said.

In the third accident, two friends travelling on a bike were killed after being hit by another motorcycle Sunday night in Binka police station area in Subarnapur district. The Binka police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.

PTI