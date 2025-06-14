A viral video is winning hearts on the internet — not for its drama or action, but for a dog that seems more responsible than most commuters.

The clip shows a black dog standing on a railway platform. A train slowly rolls into the station. So far, nothing out of the ordinary.

But as the train approaches, the dog notices something — passengers dangerously standing near the doorway and a few even sitting on the steps of the moving train. That’s when the dog springs into action.

Read Also | Watch viral video: Forest picnic takes unexpected turn after unwanted guest crashes in

It begins barking loudly at them. First at the ones standing too close to the edge, then at those sitting carelessly on the steps. It’s almost like the dog is telling them, “Hey, that’s not safe!”

Watch the viral video:

Dogesh bhai on duty 😎 pic.twitter.com/dYmjnBXK9f — ᴊʜᴀɴᴛᴜ ᴊᴇᴛʜᴀ💸 (@Jhantu_jetha) June 12, 2025

The dog’s behavior feels so intentional that people online are calling it a “responsible citizen” and even jokingly asking the railways to hire it as a safety inspector.

No words were needed. Just a few barks, a wagging tail, and some serious civic sense from an unlikely source.

In a world where many ignore safety rules, this dog just showed us how it’s done.

PNN