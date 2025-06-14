People often visit scenic forest-adjacent areas for picnics to enjoy the beauty of nature. But such locations sometimes come with the risk of unexpected encounters with wild animals. Imagine going for a picnic near a forest and suddenly coming face to face with a massive elephant; your first instinct would likely be to run for your life.

A shocking viral video of such an incident is now going viral on social media. In the footage, a group of tourists can be seen enjoying a picnic on the banks of a river when a wild elephant suddenly appears, causing panic among the visitors.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. In the clip, people are seen scattering in all directions, trying to save themselves as the elephant approaches. Amid the chaos, a woman can be heard shouting from behind, urging others not to run.

Since it was posted, the video has garnered more than 398,600 views.

Tell me whose mistake it is. Why to chose location for picnic where the elephants are moving usually. In search of beautiful location please don’t put life in danger. pic.twitter.com/heteJAk0rt — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 13, 2025

The viral clip shows the elephant approaching the picnic spot unexpectedly. Shocked by its sudden arrival, the tourists abandon their food and belongings in fear and start fleeing in different directions. The elephant appears to chase them briefly before crossing a nearby drain and disappearing into the forest.

Kaswan used the video to issue a stern warning about the dangers of choosing picnic spots near wildlife habitats. In the caption accompanying the post, he wrote, “Tell me whose fault is this? Why choose a place for a picnic where elephants usually roam? Please do not put life in danger in search of beautiful places.”