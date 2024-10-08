Bhubaneswar: Four Odia movies- Karma, Durga, Villain, and Khoka Bhai Tama Pain – are set to get the approval of cine-goers this Durga Puja. Talking about Karma, the Amiya Patnaik Production is directed by Anupam Patnaik and stars Anubhav Mohanty as Amar Patnaik, a chief of the special investigation team who is trying to solve a murder case but faces a lot of challenges. The movie also stars Suryamayee Mohapatra, Divya Mohanty, Sanoj Kumar, Manmay Dey, Choudhury Jayprakash Das, and Nishant Majhithia in key roles. Karma is the maiden collaboration of Anupam and Anubhav.

Anasmish Productions’ Durga stars Poonam Mishra as Durga, who is accused of killing her new-born child, and acclaimed web series Mirzapur fame Isha Talwar as Archana, who is fighting for giving her justice. The movie explores a woman’s journey as she fights a great evil for her motherhood and a persistent lawyer who is relentless in her pursuit of justice. Directed by Tapas Sargharia and produced by Kumar Pritam Sahu, the movie also stars Hari Mahapatra, Abhsihek Giri, Raj Rajesh, and Saroj Parida in supporting roles.

The third movie is Adilaxmi Entertainments’ Villain. Featuring Ardhendu and Tamanna in the lead roles, this actioner tells the story of a gangster played by Ardhendu. The movie is directed by K Murali Krishna and produced by Adikanda Sahu, with Bobby Mishra, Samaresh Routray, Hara Rath, Usasi Mishra, and KK playing other important roles.

Khoka Bhai Tama Pain is the fourth movie to be released this Dussehra. Made by Kuhu Cine Flicks in association with Bhadra Motion studios, the love story is inspired by the life and works of legendary singer Akshaya Mohanty. The movie stars Swaraj Barik, Lucky Manisha, Upasana Mohanty, and Saroj Parida in key roles. Directed by Girish Mohanty and written by Bharadwaj Panda and the legend’s son Mitrabhanu Mohanty, the movie is produced by Subhendu Kumar Sahu and Bishnupriya Sahu. The movie also has Ankita Dash, Sukant Rath, Shweta Acharya, Jeeban Panda, and Shakti Baral in other important roles, The songs of the movie are recreations of Akshaya Mohanty classics and are set to make the fans nostalgic.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP