Bhubaneswar: Four institutions of Odisha have found a place in the list of India’s top 100 educational institutions for the year 2020. They are the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, SOA University, IIT Bhubaneswar and KIIT. The list was released Thursday by Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) under the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIFR).

NIRF announced its rankings under eight categories. They are Overall University segment, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, and Law.

In the Overall segment list, NIT Rourkela was in 32nd position followed by SOA University (38th), KIIT University (44th) and IIT Bhubaneswar (56th).

In the University category, Utkal University secured 96th position. This is the first time the institution has found a place in the top 100 list. In this segment SOA got the 20th position followed by KIIT (24th).

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur district has been listed in the rank-band of 101-150 while Berhampur University and Centurion University of Technology and Management are among the top 200 universities in India.

In the Engineering category, NIT, Rourkela is in 16th position. It is followed by IIT Bhubaneswar (22nd), SOA (24th), KIIT (42nd), CV Raman College of Engineering (93rd), VSSUT (119th) and Silicon Institute of Technology (179th).

In the list of top 100 management institutes XIMB (Bhubaneswar) secured 31st position. It is followed by KIIT (32nd) and IIM Bhubaneswar (63rd).

Among top 100 medical colleges, SOA has been ranked at number 23 and followed by KIIT at number 32. In the Dental top 30 institutions’ list SOA is ranked 12th position while KIIT has been ranked 17th.

In the field of law education KIIT ranked 12th position.

However, no institution from Odisha has been able to make it to top 100 lost in the segments of Colleges, Pharmacy and Architecture.

