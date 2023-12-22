Jammu: Four soldiers have been killed in the ongoing anti-terror operation in J&K’s Poonch district, said officials Friday.

Army’s Nagrota-headquartered White Knight corps said on its official X-post handle Friday, “Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in #Surankote 21 December 23 while fighting the scourge of terrorism”.

Security forces had started a joint operation in the Surankote area after intelligence that a group of terrorists was hiding there.

Two vehicles of the Army, including a Gypsy and a truck, came under terrorist fire in the Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area in Bafliaz while these vehicles were carrying troops to the operation site.

Three soldiers were killed in the initial contact between the terrorists and the security forces. Later, another soldier succumbed to critical injuries while being treated in a nearby medical facility.

Officials said three soldiers were hospitalised with injuries sustained in this operation.

Reports indicate that there could have been a hand-to-hand combat between the soldiers and the terrorists during the attack.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the operation site. Senior Army and police officers reached the spot to supervise the operation against the hiding terrorists.

This is the second major incident in Poonch district this year.

On April 20, five soldiers were killed and several others injured in a terrorist attack in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch.