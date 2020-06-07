Jharsuguda: Train services were disrupted in Jharsuguda district after four wagons of a goods train derailed near Lajpura coal sliding at Brajarajnagar town Sunday.

The incident took place after the wagons somehow got detached from the engine.

According to a source, the goods train with 60 wagons was carrying coal from MCL at the time of incident. The four wagons got detached from the engine at around 4am. After moving on the tracks for a kilometre, four of the wagons went off the track and overturned near an Ib coal pit at Lajpura coal sliding.

Train traffic was disrupted on the route owing to the mishap.

On being informed about the incident, a maintenance team reached the spot and carried out repair work.

PNN