New Delhi: Foxconn, Dixon, Tata Electronics and Samsung are among the 22 new proposals approved by the government under the ambitious Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore and production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore.

The approvals – third set of clearances under the scheme – are expected to generate 33,791 new jobs, reduce India’s import dependence for critical electronic components, and accelerate the build-out of high-value manufacturing capabilities in the country.

Taken together with previous ECMS tranches and ongoing semiconductor initiatives, the latest clearances underline India’s firm resolve to emerge as a major hub in global electronics supply chains.

According to sources, a large chunk of investments and employment will come from Apple’s new vendors, who are now joining its global supply chain. Some of them will be exporting to Apple’s international locations.

Notably, Motherson Electronic Components, Tata Electronics, ATL Battery Technology India, Foxconn (Yuzhan Tech India’s), and Hindalco Industries are five vendors from Apple’s ecosystem.

The approved projects are spread across eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and reflect the government’s focus on geographically balanced industrial growth and expansion of electronics manufacturing across the country, according to the IT Ministry.

At a briefing announcing the new set of investment proposals approved by the government, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the Centre’s focus on big reforms, enabling policies, and efficient and speedy execution of projects and initiatives.

“The results are clearly visible sector after sector,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister asked the industry to prioritise setting up design teams and nudged players to go for Six Sigma to be globally competitive.

In the latest batch, the maximum investments are set to come in the category of enclosures (mobile enclosures are structural housings that protect and support internal electronic components, widely used in smartphones and handheld devices), where three projects will attract Rs 27,166 crore worth of investments.

Nine projects fall in the PCB space (commonly used in consumer electronics, industrial controls, and automotive systems, among others) and would involve an investment of Rs 7,377 crore, while Rs 2,922 crore investment would go into a lithium-ion cell project.

Li-ion cells are rechargeable energy storage components used to power portable consumer electronics, including smartphones, notebooks, tablets, power banks, and audio accessories.

Of 11 products, 5 are bare components, such as PCBs, capacitors, connectors, enclosures, and Li-ion cells; 3 pertain to sub-assemblies, such as camera modules, display modules, and optical transceivers; and 3 are supply chain items like aluminium extrusion, anode material, and laminate.

As per a background note circulated by the ministry on the new tranche of approvals, the nod includes the manufacturing of 11 target segment products that have cross-sectoral applications, such as mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, strategic electronics, automotive, and IT hardware.

In the previous tranche announced in November 2025, the government had greenlit 17 proposals totalling Rs 7,172 crore investment, and entailing production worth Rs 65,111 crore and 11,808 direct jobs.

The first batch of seven ECMS approvals worth Rs 5,532 crore was announced in October.

The list, this time, includes many industry heavyweights, including Foxconn (Yuzhan Technology India), Samsung (Samsung Display Noida), Tata Electronics, Dixon (Kushan Q Tech Microelectronics India and Dixon Electroconnect Pvt Ltd), and Hindalco Industries.

Among the big names, Foxconn (Yuzhan Tech India’s) project in Tamil Nadu is for manufacturing enclosures for mobile phones, which will generate additional employment opportunities for over 16,200 people; Tata Electronics will set up a manufacturing enclosure for mobile phones in Tamil Nadu, and generate additional employment for 1,500 persons.

Other approved projects include Epitome Components, Deki Electronics, TDK India, Signum Electronics, India Circuits, BPL Limited, Wipro Hydraulics, Vital Electronics, Motherson Electronic Components, ATL Battery Technology (India), NPSPL Advanced Materials, AT&S India, Ascent-K Circuit, Amphenol High Speed Technology, Cipsa Tec India, and Shogini Technoarts.

