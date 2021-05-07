The government of France is issuing holiday vouchers for the country’s youth as they have been in lockdown for almost a year.

The government here has lifted the ban on traveling up to 10 km. The French authorities are working on a plan to completely remove international restrictions.

Young people in France can now go to more than a thousand places around the world for holiday. This list includes maritime areas such as Rome, Nice, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Ajaccio, and other major tourist destinations.

According to the French National Agency for Holiday Vouchers, this time, only 18-25 years of age will be given the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme, the government will bear 75% of their expenditure on commuting, living, eating and drinking. However, the maximum limit for this has been set at 200 euros, that is, about Rs 18,000.

ANCV director Dominic Koratza has stated that they are working closely with the National Center of Universities and Schools to promote the scheme, so that more and more youth can benefit. Apart from this, there are also plans to reach about 2 million students through e-mail. Last year, around 3,800 youth took advantage of the scheme.