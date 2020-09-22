Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old youth from Bhubaneswar has been allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by a fraudster who promised him a career in the Odia film industry.

Police Tuesday arrested the accused who has been identified as Dipti Ranjan Dash, a resident of Kendrapara district.

Police said that Dash had earlier duped four other youths in this context. For this cases like theft and cheating have registered against him at various police stations.

Sources said that the victim, Satya Ranjan Das, came to know about Dipti as the latter was spreading rumours that he has contacts in Odia film industry and helps people get roles in films.

Satya contacted Dipti in the hopes of getting the role of lead actor in a film. For this, Dipti demanded Rs 30,000 from him in return.

After getting the money from Satya, the accused started avoiding him. In fact, he did not call Satya for any film. On being suspicious, Satya lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police.

Satya identified Dipti at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar Tuesday and informed the police following which Saheed Nagar police reached the spot and arrested Dipti.

