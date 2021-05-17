Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand in these trying times, a voluntary outfit has launched free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients in Khurda district.

According to sources, SOS Children’s Villages of India, the childcare NGO dedicated to the welfare of the children who have lost or at the risk of losing parental care, has launched the free 24×7 ambulance service in the city recently for Covid-19 patients.

The ambulance service has come as a boon for the Covid patients in the City and elsewhere in Khurda district as the caseload continues to increase. The availability of a fully-equipped ambulance in the state capital is also a big support to the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), which finds it tough to shift Covid patients who develop severe complications to hospitals on time. People in need can dial 9938354306 or 9937287160 for the emergency service.

On launch of free ambulance service, the outfit’s secretary general, Sumanta Kar, said, “The healthcare sector across the country is facing huge challenges in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. The rise in Covid-19 cases is overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure. The situation in Bhubaneswar is no different. We are running the free ambulance service here to support the efforts being taken by the state government and the municipal corporation in containing the pandemic and saving lives of the Covid patients.”

PNN