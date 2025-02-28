Amusement parks and fairs in India are known for their thrilling rides, attracting people of all ages. But in a hilarious twist, a new kind of rider has joined the list — a street dog!

Dog takes a free spin on break-dance ride

A viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captures the unexpected moment when a street dog hops itself on a spinning break-dance amusement ride. Initially, the dog appears unsteady as the ride picks up speed, but it soon manages to balance itself like a pro.

What makes the scene even more amusing is that the ride operator does not stop the ride. Instead, he allows the dog to enjoy its unexpected adventure. Later in the video, an operator joins in, standing near the dog as it continues spinning on the ride.

Isko dekhne ke bad pure dog samuday dara hua mahasus kar raha he🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oeMJdvuFVm — काला बिल्ला🐈‍⬛ (@kala_billla) February 27, 2025

Internet reacts to the fearless canine’s joyride

As the ride comes to a halt, the dog casually hops off and, in a completely relaxed manner, scratches its chin with its leg—seemingly unfazed by the whole experience.

Social media users had a field day reacting to the video. One user humorously commented, “Dogs be like—what did you think? I went there by mistake? No, I went there to enjoy!” Another quipped, “Good on the guy going in to help the dog!”

The video continues to entertain viewers, proving that sometimes, even animals seek a little thrill in life.

PNN