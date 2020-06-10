Kendrapara: Veteran freedom fighter Nakul Charan Dash Wednesday passed away in his residence at Sujanagar village of Kendrapara district. He was 94 years old.

Born in Sujanagar in 1926 to Parbati Dash and Harihara, Dash was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi. He jumped into the Indian independence movement while studying in college. He had worked extensively with late freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhry.

British government had imprisoned him for setting Angulai post office in Berhampur on fire.

After returning from Berhampur jail, Dash joined Choudhry in his ‘Prajameli Andolana’. He actively worked in Narayanapatna block of Koraput district during ‘Bhudan Andolan’. Besides, he was the vice president of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Swadhinata Sangrami’ outfit and district secretary of ‘Rajya Swadhinata Sangrami Samiti’.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief over the freedom fighter’s demise and said Dash’s contribution to the freedom struggle will always be remembered.

Mortal remains of the departed fighter will be confined to flames Wednesday at Puri Swarga Dwara with full state honours.