Jammu: A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces Thursday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir where a massive anti-terrorist operation is underway for the last four days, officials said.

The gunfight erupted when the security forces spotted the terrorists in Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh this morning, the officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed and further details are awaited.

The terrorists are believed to be the same group which escaped after an encounter in Hiranagar sector of the district on Sunday evening.

PTI