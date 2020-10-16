Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,138 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Friday. Out of the new positive cases, 1,251 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. In the last few days the number of daily infections have come down below the 2,500-mark which is encouraging indeed.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,104 with 15 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 57, Bargarh73, Bhadrak 47, Bolangir 59, Boudh 21, Cuttack 156, Deogarh 9, Dhenkanal 38, Gajapati 8, Ganjam 18, Jagatsinghpur 66, Jajpur 71, Jharsuguda 55, Kalahandi 51, Kandhamal 24, Kendrapada 72, Keonjhar 46, Khurda 361, Koraput 38, Malkangiri 55, Mayurbhanj 119, Nabarangpur 21, Nayagarh 31, Nuapada 41, Puri 73, Rayagada 25, Sambalpur 53, Sonepur 80 and Sundargarh 137. According to the department, the state pool stands at 62.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 24,457. So far 2,64,149 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 2,772 patients Wednesday, total 2,38,535 patients have recovered so far. As of now a total of 39,59,712 tests have been conducted in Odisha.

