Los Angeles: Jennifer Aniston took home the icon award at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 and the actor credited her globally-loved show ‘Friends’ for her successful career.

The actor, who received the award from her ‘Murder Mystery’ co-star Adam Sandler, also thanked the cast of the NBC sitcom — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — and the audience for all the love they have showered on her.

“If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut.

“‘Friends’ was truly — it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us… You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments,” Aniston said in her acceptance speech.

Aniston and Sandler also won comedy movie of 2019 for ‘Murder Mystery’.

‘Friends’ is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

PTI