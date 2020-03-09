Champua: Kailash Chandra Tanti stands out among his fellow villagers as a leading social activist in Champua area of Keonjhar district. His relentless struggle to wriggle out of poverty and finally become a social activist makes an interesting story.

He used to tend cattle of others in the village, but it was his determination and perseverance that brought him success. Apart from social work, Kailash has been constantly working to promote and protect local culture.

Recently he was awarded Professor Jagmohan Rathore Educationist Award for teaching.

Kailash was born September 1, 1951 at Changua under Patana block in Keonjhar district. When he was three, he lost his parents – Kalachand and Almani. His grandparents brought him up. His grandparents were landless except for a homestead land. They used to eke out their living from traditional handloom weaving.

As the family was struggling against all odds for survival, Kailash was forced to tend cattle to supplement the family income.

He started his early education at a village school. He got a jolt when his grandfather died when he was in Class-II.

But Kailash was determined to pursue his studies against all odds. He somehow managed to study in Murusuan UP School in Class-VI. He was even unable to pay his examination fees. But his teacher Mitrabhanu Mohant was a kind-hearted man and paid the dues of Kailash.

Negotiating with all sorts of odds that came his way, Kailash cleared HSC in 1968. As he could not have enough resources to carry on his studies, he dropped his plan for higher education and adopted teaching profession.

He received teachers’ training at Rimuli Teachers Training Institute in 1971. After working in different schools at Joda, Barbil, Karanjia and Champua, he retired in 2009.

After retirement, he preferred social work. He was part of a campaign on literacy, plantation, financial literacy and small savings among people in tribal pockets.

With the help of a youth club named Manamohini Yubak Sangh, he has set up a library in his village to promote reading habit among people.

Significantly, he has been extending financial support to meritorious and needy students.

Besides, Kailash has been carrying out social service with various associations. “Hard work and sincerity can help one achieve success,” he observed.

PNN