Asafoetida (Hing) not only enhances your taste in food, but also keeps you healthy. It is very beneficial in indigestion and other stomach problems. Due to its medicinal, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps in controlling blood pressure, diabetes. The nutritious elements found in it work to protect the body from diseases. So let’s know about the benefits of asafoetida…

Hindi controls blood pressure and improves blood flow by preventing blood clots. Asafoetida is very beneficial for diabetes patients also as it controls blood sugar level. Other benefits include, it reduces the risk of respiratory diseases like dry cough, asthma and bronchitis. The anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and antibiotic element mucus present in asafoetida, relieves one from cough and cold.

Asafoetida has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties. Due to these properties it helps in reducing the swelling of blood vessels in the head. If you are suffering from headache, drink a pinch of asafetida in a glass of water 2-3 times in a day, you will get relief.