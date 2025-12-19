Nowadays, social media has become a platform where quirky everyday videos often go viral, especially in India. People with limited resources frequently come up with creative ideas that astonish viewers. Recently, one such funny and surprising video has been making the rounds online, bringing smiles to many faces.

In the viral video, a man can be seen using a shovel as a cooking pan. Typically used for digging soil, the shovel is cleverly repurposed to bake rotis. The man sets up a traditional stove by arranging bricks in a circular shape and lighting a fire underneath.

He then places the shovel over the fire and gently cooks the roti on it. The unusual sight has left many viewers amazed, as the roti appears to cook just as smoothly as it would on a regular pan. The improvised method highlights the spirit of indigenous jugaad, showing how people find solutions even with minimal resources.

As the video went viral, social media users flooded the comments section with reactions. While some praised the innovation, others called it a perfect example of Indian talent and jugaad technology. Many said the video proves that creativity thrives even without modern tools.

Such videos resonate widely because they reflect everyday ingenuity and bring a sense of joy and amusement to viewers across social media platforms.