A shocking incident has come to light from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, where a heated argument between a school’s female principal and a cook escalated into a physical scuffle after insects were allegedly found in the mid-day meal. The incident reportedly took place at a government secondary school in the district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and criticism. The footage shows a physical altercation between the principal and the cook on the school premises. According to reports, the dispute began after the principal questioned the quality of the mid-day meal served to students. The argument soon escalated, during which the cook allegedly pulled the principal by her hair and pushed her to the ground.

The video further shows other school staff members intervening to separate the two and prevent the situation from worsening. Following the altercation, chaos prevailed on the school campus, with staff and students visibly shaken by the incident.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Basic Education Officer (BEO) of the district said the incident would be thoroughly investigated. The officer added that statements would be recorded from all concerned parties, and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

The incident has raised serious concerns over discipline, safety and the monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme in government schools.